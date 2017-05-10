Moor Mother & Mental Jewelry – “Hardware”

Last year, Moor Mother — the project of Philadelphia-based musician Camae Ayewa — released her breakout LP, Fetish Bones, and she’s following that up with an EP called Crime Waves, a collaboration with fellow Philly producer Mental Jewelry. The first song we’re hearing from it, “Hardware,” was originally intended for Fetish Bones, but ended up here after the two of them started to work together. “I really loved Mental Jewelry’s production, though, so I suggested that we make an EP,” Ayewa explains in a press release. “We had bonded over free jazz, drum and bass, and heavy dub — we just spent hours talking about music before we even recorded a track.” “Hardware” is a subtly imposing squelch featuring some swallowed verses and existential musings from Ayewa. Listen to it via Spin below.

Tracklist:

01 “Hardware”

02 “Death Booming”

03 “Matter Of Time”

04 “Streets Dept.”

05 “The City”

06 “Big Crime”

Crime Waves is out 6/16 via Don Giovanni Records.