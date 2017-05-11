Willie J Healey – “Lazy Shade Of Pink” Video

Willie J Healey is a 22-year-old from Oxford whose hearty, lackadaisical rock songs drink from Foxygen’s cocktail of retro influences — Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen — while also resembling modern weirdos like Mac DeMarco and Ariel Pink. Like DeMarco, Healey is a bit of a goofball, too, as his videos demonstrate. Last year’s “Would You Be” took the form of a mockumentary, while today’s “Lazy Shade Of Pink” finds him striking ridiculous poses in various cowboy shirts, rocking his guitar in the English countryside, and joining his drummer for some wind machine tomfoolery. Both Healey’s visual antics and their loping, howling, discursive soundtrack are a lot of fun. Watch “Lazy Shade Of Pink” below and stick around for the “Would You Be” video.

“Lazy Shade Of Pink” is out today via National Anthem / Columbia Records.