Elf Power – “Halloween Out Walking” Video

Elephant 6 psych-pop veterans Elf Power are releasing a new album called Twitching In Time today. In addition to streaming the project below, you can check out the video for “Halloween Out Walking.” It’s a quivering rumination built from acoustic arpeggios, blasts of white noise, and low-key electronic burbles, topped off by eerie boy-girl vocals. Pretty spooky stuff for the middle of May! Watch the video and check out the full album below.

<a href="http://orangetwinrecords.bandcamp.com/album/twitching-in-time" target="_blank">Twitching in Time by Elf Power</a>

Twitching In Time is out now on Orange Twin. Purchase it here.