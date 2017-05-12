Elf Power – “Halloween Out Walking” Video

Elephant 6 psych-pop veterans Elf Power are releasing a new album called Twitching In Time today. In addition to streaming the project below, you can check out the video for “Halloween Out Walking.” It’s a quivering rumination built from acoustic arpeggios, blasts of white noise, and low-key electronic burbles, topped off by eerie boy-girl vocals. Pretty spooky stuff for the middle of May! Watch the video and check out the full album below.
Twitching In Time is out now on Orange Twin. Purchase it here.