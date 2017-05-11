Slowdive – “30th June”

Reunited shoegaze deities Slowdive just returned with their absolutely gorgeous self-titled album, which is also their first LP in 22 years. And as we’re just learning now, the Japanese version of the album includes one song that could’ve fit beautifully on the one that the rest of us got. The seven-and-a-half-minute “30th June” is a song built from samples and acoustic guitars and ethereal synths and strings, and might be the prettiest thing you hear today. Check it out below.

Slowdive is out now on Dead Oceans.