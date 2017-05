It’s been four years since the last Vampire Weekend album, and in that time, we’ve gotten solo projects from former producer Rostam, drummer Chris Tomson, and bassist Chris Baio, who’s been releasing music under his last name for years and finally put out his debut album, The Names, in 2015. He spent much of last year touring in support of that LP, but now it looks like he’s back for more. A funky new single called “PHILOSOPHY!” just hit streaming services, and it’s a fun one. Hear it below.