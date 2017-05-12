Cornelius – “If You’re Here” Video

Last month, Japanese experimental musician Cornelius announced that he would be releasing his first album in 11 years, Mellow Waves. It’s out in Japan at the end of June and out worldwide a month later, and today we get to hear a song from it called “If You’re Here.” It’s the opening track to the album, and it’s a chilled-out and supremely pretty composition that comes attached to a video directed by Koichiro Tsujikawa. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “If You’re Here”

02 “Sometime / Someplace”

03 “Dear Future Person”

04 “Surfing On A Mind Wave Pt 2″

05 “In A Dream”

06 “Helix / Spiral”

07 “Mellow Yellow Feel”

08 “The Spell Of A Vanishing Loveliness”

09 “The Rain Song”

10 “Crépuscule”

Mellow Waves is out 6/28 in Japan via WMG and 7/21 worldwide via Rostrum Records.