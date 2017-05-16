Smidley – “Dead Retrievers” Video

In just a couple of weeks, Foxing frontman Conor Murphy will release his debut album as Smidley, his sunnier and poppier side project. But though the songs may be more immediate, Murphy’s lyrics betray the same distressed undertones as his work with his more stately band. “Dead Retrievers” — the album’s third single after “No One Likes You” and “Fuck This” — recalls two specific friends, one with wounded pride and another that lost their life, but the song’s anthemic chorus (“Dead retrievers are all golden”) sounds rousing in this context. The new track comes attached to a 3D animated video put together by Nicole Ruggiero. Watch and listen below.
Tour Dates:
05/19 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
05/20 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
05/22 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
05/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/25 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
05/26 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
05/27 Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theatre
05/29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/30 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/31 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
06/02 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
06/03 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
06/06 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
06/07 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
06/09 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
06/10 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
06/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
06/13 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
06/15 Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
06/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/20 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
06/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
06/22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/24 Boston, MA @ Royale
Smidley is out 6/2 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.