Smidley – “Dead Retrievers” Video

In just a couple of weeks, Foxing frontman Conor Murphy will release his debut album as Smidley, his sunnier and poppier side project. But though the songs may be more immediate, Murphy’s lyrics betray the same distressed undertones as his work with his more stately band. “Dead Retrievers” — the album’s third single after “No One Likes You” and “Fuck This” — recalls two specific friends, one with wounded pride and another that lost their life, but the song’s anthemic chorus (“Dead retrievers are all golden”) sounds rousing in this context. The new track comes attached to a 3D animated video put together by Nicole Ruggiero. Watch and listen below.

Tour Dates:

05/19 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

05/20 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

05/22 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

05/23 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

05/25 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

05/26 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

05/27 Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theatre

05/29 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/30 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/31 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

06/02 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

06/03 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

06/06 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

06/07 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

06/09 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

06/10 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

06/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

06/13 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

06/15 Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/16 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

06/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/20 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

06/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

06/22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/24 Boston, MA @ Royale

Smidley is out 6/2 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.