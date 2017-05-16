Hear Oneohtrix Point Never & Iggy Pop’s “The Pure And The Damned” In Good Time Trailer

The ascendant studio A24 will debut the Safdie brothers’ new thriller Good Time this summer. The film follows a bank robber (played by Robert Pattinson) as he attempts to get his brother out of Rikers Island. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi co-star, and the film features an original score by Oneohtrix Point Never. The first trailer for Good Time showcases the track “Hospital Escape” as well as a collaboration between Oneohtrix Point Never and Iggy Pop called “The Pure And The Damned.” Pop commented on the song in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he worked on a brand new track alongside “an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name.” Sounds about right! Check out both original songs in the Good Time trailer below.

Good Time is in theaters 8/11.