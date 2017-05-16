Hear Oneohtrix Point Never & Iggy Pop’s “The Pure And The Damned” In Good Time Trailer

Oneohtrix and Iggy

The ascendant studio A24 will debut the Safdie brothers’ new thriller Good Time this summer. The film follows a bank robber (played by Robert Pattinson) as he attempts to get his brother out of Rikers Island. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi co-star, and the film features an original score by Oneohtrix Point Never. The first trailer for Good Time showcases the track “Hospital Escape” as well as a collaboration between Oneohtrix Point Never and Iggy Pop called “The Pure And The Damned.” Pop commented on the song in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he worked on a brand new track alongside “an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name.” Sounds about right! Check out both original songs in the Good Time trailer below.

Good Time is in theaters 8/11.

