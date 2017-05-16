Stream Adult Mom Soft Spots

Adult Mom’s sophomore album, Soft Spots, starts off quiet and slow, much like the project’s earliest work and the more downbeat moments on their debut LP, 2015’s Momentary Lapse Of Happily, but it settles into a jangly and introspective groove that feels assured in a way that the band’s anxiety-ridden anthems sometimes haven’t in the past. Soft Spots digs into a more calm demeanor, exhibited by the appropriately-titled “Patience” or tender closer “First Day Of Spring.” It focuses on the warmth and light that trickle in during the journey to contentedness and, while things aren’t positive all the time — see the conflicted lead single “Full Screen” or the messy run-up of “Drive Me Home” — Soft Spots is more contemplative and resolute than the band’s previous work, and that development feels hard-won and earned. Stream the entire album via CLRVYNT below.

Soft Spots is out 5/19 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.