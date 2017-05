At the end of this week, Do Make Say Think are releasing Stubborn Persistent Illusions, the Toronto post-rock band’s first new album in 8 years. We’ve already heard joint lead single “Bound And Boundless” and “Her Eyes On The Horizon,” and now they’re sharing a stream of the entire thing via their official website. It’s a sharp and sprawling and very welcome comeback for the band. Listen to the album below.

Stubborn Persistent Illusions is out 5/19 via Constellation Records. Pre-order it here.