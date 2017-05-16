Stream The I.L.Y’s Bodyguard

Zach Hill had about a million different avant-garde projects going long before he was one half of Death Grips. (Plenty of us remember the days when he was still in Hella and maybe the only octopus-armed noise-rock drummer who could hang with Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale.) So it’s cool to see Hill putting Death Grips to the side to work on the I.L.Y’s, his project with Andy Morin. Today, they’ve released their sophomore album Bodyguard, which feels like an oblique, off-kilter take on high-octane power-pop. It’s really catchy! We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Gargoyle” and “Bobo.” And right now, you can stream the whole LP below.

The self-released Bodyguard is out now.