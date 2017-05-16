Stream New Chelsea Manning Benefit Comp Featuring New Songs By Ted Leo, Screaming Females, & More

Chelsea Manning will be released from prison tomorrow, and a number of artists have contributed songs to Hugs From Chelsea, a new benefit compilation whose proceeds will go directly towards Manning to help her get on her feet after being incarcerated for seven years. Most of the songs included have already been released, including a few directly tied to the situation like Thurston Moore’s “Chelsea’s Kiss” and Graham Nash and James Raymond’s “Almost Gone,” but a few of them have never seen the light of day, including new tracks from Screaming Females, Ted Leo, and Mirah. You can pay for the album here and stream a preview of it below. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for donations.

<a href="http://hugsforchelsea.bandcamp.com/album/hugs-for-chelsea-benefit-for-chelsea-manning" target="_blank">Hugs for Chelsea: benefit for Chelsea Manning by Hugs for Chelsea</a>