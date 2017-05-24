BADBADNOTGOOD – “To You” (Andy Shauf Cover)

BADBADNOTGOOD are the latest artist to put together a Late Night Tales compilation, and the Toronto jazz quartet recorded a cover of Andy Shauf’s “To You” — off his 2016 album, The Party — to contribute to their tracklist, which pulls from an eclectic group of musicians. “We were really excited to have the chance to put together a Late Night Tales compilation. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people,” the band said in a statement. “Every track on this comp was either shown to us by an incredible person or made by one of our friends.”

“We also included a little cover of a song by one of our favorite current musicians, Andy Shauf,” they continued. “These artists, as well as many, many others, have influenced us to create and kept our deep love of music alive. This mix will keep you company on a quiet night by yourself or with friends. You can check it out on the plane, the bus, a long walk, or any situation where you want a soundtrack for reflection and meditation.”

Listen to their cover of “To You,” check out a sampler of the mix, and peruse the compilation tracklist below.

Here’s a sampler of the entire Late Night Tales mix:

Tracklist:

01 Boards Of Canada – “Olson”

02 Erasmo Carlos – “Vida Antiga”

03 Gene Williams – “Don’t Let Your Love Fade Away”

04 The Chosen Few – “People Make The World Go Round”

05 Esther Phillips – “Home Is Where the Hatred Is”

06 Delegation – “Oh Honey”

07 Velly Joonas – “Käes on aeg”

08 Stereolab – “The Flower Called Nowhere”

09 Kiki Gyan – “Disco Dancer”

10 Admas – “Anchi Bale Game”

11 Francis Bebey – “Sanza Nocturne”

12 Thundercat – “For Love I Come”

13 River Tiber – “West” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)

14 Charlotte Day Wilson – “Work”

15 The Beach Boys – “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”

16 Donnie & Joe Emerson – “Baby”

17 Les Prospection – “Lido”

18 Grady Tate – “And I Love Her”

19 BADBADNOTGOOD – “To You” (Andy Shauf Cover)

20 Steve Kuhn – “The Meaning Of Love”

21 Lydia Lunch – “You, Me And Jim Beam” (Exclusive Spoken Word Piece)

BADBADNOTGOOD’s Late Night Tales mix is out 6/28. Pre-order it here.