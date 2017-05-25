The Pollyseeds – “Intentions” (Feat. Chachi)

Terrace Martin is one of the guys working to blur the lines between rap music and jazz, collaborating with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Robert Glasper to Kamasi Washington. The latter two both showed up on Velvet Portraits, Martin’s last album, and now they’re both joining him on his newest project, the Pollyseeds. Led by Martin, the Pollyseeds are a collective of mostly Los Angeles-based musicians, singers, and producers that also includes Marlon Williams, Robert “Sput” Searlight, Craig Brockman, Chachi, Rose Gold, Wyann Vaughn, and more. The group’s upcoming Martin-produced debut, The Sounds Of Crenshaw Vol. 1, pays tribute to the predominantly black and Latino Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the Chachi-featuring lead single “Intentions” is an excellent, G-funk-tinged slow-jam. Hear it below.

The Sounds Of Crenshaw Vol. 1 is out 7/14 via Ropeadope.