Stream Chastity Belt I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

The advance tracks from Chastity Belt’s I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, have all been stunners. “Different Now,” “Caught In A Lie,” and “5am” suggested that the Walla Walla, Washington quartet had come up with something special for LP3, and the rest of the album only affirms that sense of stirring progression. This is deep soul-searching presented in dense, knotty guitar tapestries with a glimmering sheen — like Real Estate’s attempt at a Sonic Youth album, or a post-punk band writing pop songs after downing sleeping pills. You really ought to check it out; fortunately, as of today, you can, via NPR. Stream I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone in full below.

Tour Dates:

07/28 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

07/29 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian

07/30 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

07/31 Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center

08/01 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/02 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom

08/04 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar

08/07 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

08/08 Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

08/11 Portland, OR @ Star Theater

08/12 Covington, KY @ River City Jam

I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is out 6/2 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.