Stream Chastity Belt I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone

The advance tracks from Chastity Belt’s I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, have all been stunners. “Different Now,” “Caught In A Lie,” and “5am” suggested that the Walla Walla, Washington quartet had come up with something special for LP3, and the rest of the album only affirms that sense of stirring progression. This is deep soul-searching presented in dense, knotty guitar tapestries with a glimmering sheen — like Real Estate’s attempt at a Sonic Youth album, or a post-punk band writing pop songs after downing sleeping pills. You really ought to check it out; fortunately, as of today, you can, via NPR. Stream I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone in full below.
Tour Dates:
07/28 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
07/29 Olympia, WA @ Obsidian
07/30 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
07/31 Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center
08/01 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/02 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
08/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom
08/04 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar
08/07 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
08/08 Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones
08/11 Portland, OR @ Star Theater
08/12 Covington, KY @ River City Jam
I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is out 6/2 on Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.