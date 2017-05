The raw, impassioned New Orleans soul-rocker Benjamin Booker wrote his new album Witness after spending time in Mexico and watching America descend into madness. Witness is Booker’s second album, and we’ve already posted a couple of its songs: “Witness,” featuring Mavis Staples, and “Right On You.” Today, the whole album is streaming online; check it out below, via NPR.

Witness is out 6/2 on ATO.