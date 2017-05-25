Kirin J Callinan – “Living Each Day” (Feat. Connan Mockasin) & “Down 2 Hang” (Feat. James Chance)

Australian weirdo Kirin J Callinan is releasing a new album, Bravado, in a couple of weeks. He’s already shared the title track and “S.A.D. (Song About Drugs),” and today he’s sharing two more from the upcoming full-length. The first, “Living Each Day,” features Connan Mockasin and was recorded in Mark Ronson’s London studio, with Mockasin’s adlibs being done in his native New Zealand, and the second, “Down 2 Hang,” features James Chance. Both are grotesquely goofy pop songs, and you can hear them below.

Bravado is out 6/9 via Terrible/Siberia Records.