Foo Fighters – “Run” Video

Foo Fighters have been back in action lately, returning to the stage and debuting a new acoustic song. And this morning, they’ve dropped “Run,” their first new recording since the Saint Cecilia EP in 2015. “Run” is more of an immediate asskicker than anything on that or the Sonic Highways LP that preceded it; it’s a full-bore riff-rocker with a huge, triumphant chorus. And it’s also got a video, which Dave Grohl directed himself. In the clip, the Foos wear old-man makeup and perform at an oppressive nursing home, leading the inhabitants to cause some beautiful exaggerated chaos. Missi Pyle plays the nurse. Check it out below.

At least, I think that’s old-man makeup. The Foo Fighters could’ve also just aged really badly since Sonic Highways.