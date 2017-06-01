Stream Major Lazer’s Guest-Heavy Surprise EP Know No Better

Two years after their huge album Peace Is The Mission, and after a run of successful singles like “Cold Water” (With Justin Bieber and MØ) and “Run Up” (with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj), Diplo’s Major Lazer crew have returned with a new surprise-release EP called Know No Better. They’ve also got a video for its title track, a liquid house banger with appearances from Travis Scott, Quavo, and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello. In the clip, we see someone riding around some of the world’s great cities, putting up Major Lazer fliers.

The rest of the EP also features a whole lot of guests from around the world. Dancehall stars Sean Paul, Busy Signal, and Konshens appear. So do reggaeton king J Balvin, liquid pop singer Jidenna, soca legend Machel Montano, and Afrobeats artists Ice Prince and Patoranking. The whole thing is light and summery and very easy to enjoy. Below, watch the “Know No Better” video and stream the full EP.

Know No Better is out now on Mad Decent.