Kevin Morby’s new album, City Music, will be out later this month, and today he shared the latest single. “1234” is a short, crunchy rock and roll song that shouts out members of the Ramones. Morby describes it as a love letter to New York and all the artists and weirdos that inhabit it. Listen below and check out Morby’s Stereogum live session here.

City Music is out 6/16 via Dead Oceans.