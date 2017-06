Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will release their new album, The Nashville Sound, later this month. We’ve already heard a couple of singles — “If We Were Vampires,” “Cumberland Gap,” “Hope The High Road” — and today the band’s debuting a new one called “White Man’s World.” The song is about white male privilege, and you can listen to it below.

The Nashville Sound is out 6/16 via Southeastern.