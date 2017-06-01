Tei Shi was the latest artist to stop by the new in-office edition of our Stereogum Sessions — we’ve also recently had TOPS and Kevin Morby in to play — and Valerie Teicher performed a number of tracks from her project’s debut album, Crawl Space, which came out earlier this year. They’re all lovely stripped-down renditions of the songs, highlighting her magnificent voice, and you can watch the entire session below.



Crawl Space is out now via Downtown/Interscope. Read our recent interview with Tei Shi.