Allison Weiss – “Runaway” (Co-Written By Tegan Quin)

Allison Weiss has been releasing buoyant pop music for a decade now, though her means of production have changed as she’s matured as a musician. The fingerpicked, folksy choruses of her 2009 full-length debut gave way to the elaborate and shimmering arrangements that were featured on her most recent album, 2015’s New Love. Throughout all of her songs, there’s been a steady reverence for the songwriting style of Tegan And Sara, and on Weiss’ new single she got to collaborate with one of her idols, Tegan Quin. And both writers bring their A-game to “Runaway,” which features the sort of gang vocal choruses that the Quin sisters have perfected with their recent sonic evolution and a hook that’s a universal and uplifting ode to love. Watch a lyric video for the track below.

“Runaway” is out now via SideOneDummy.