SZA – “Broken Clocks”

We’ve been waiting a long time for Ctrl, the full-length debut from the TDE-affiliated astral R&B auteur SZA, and we won’t have to wait much longer. Ctrl is out next week, and SZA has already shared a video for her Travis Scott collab “Love Galore.” Today, she shared another track. The new one is called “Broken Clocks,” and like “Love Galore,” it’s a bit of a departure from the hazy sounds of SZA’s past work. The new track has gasping synths and trap hi-hat skitters, and it puts her breathy, expressive vocals in a more commercial light. Check it out below.

Ctrl is out 6/9 on TDE/RCA.