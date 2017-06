Former Gossip leader Beth Ditto is gearing up to release her debut solo album, Fake Sugar, in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard “Fire” and “Oo La La” from it, and today she’s shared another track called “We Could Run.” It’s a soaring pop song that shows off her towering voice and sounds very much like the “let’s get away” feeling that she’s describing. Listen to it below.

Fake Sugar is out 6/16 via Virgin Records.