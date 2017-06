Spectre Folk is the psych-rock projected headed by Pete Nolan that also includes Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley and Pavement bassist Mark Ibold among its members. Vol. 4 is their first album since 2012, and we’ve heard a couple tracks from it so far, including “Bremsstrahlung” and “Blowing Tornados,” and today the album is officially out. You can stream it below.

Vol. 4 is out now via Vampire Blues.