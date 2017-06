Young Thug has teamed up with Quavo, Duke, and Rich The Kid for “WTF U Doin,” a new track from Digital Trapstars’ upcoming Screens On Lock 4 mixtape. Migos’ official DJ, DJ Durel, provides some chiptune-inflected production, and you can listen to the track below via HotNewHipHop.

Screens On Lock 4 is coming soon.