Twin Peaks – “Tossing Tears”

Now that Twin Peaks the TV show is back, it’s much more confusing to have Twin Peaks the Band To Watch around. But the Chicago choogle-rockers are too good to be forgotten, and today, they’re announcing a new 7-inch subscription series called Sweet ’17 Singles, which will see the band releasing a new 7-inch single every month for the rest of the year, eventually adding up to a total of 12 new songs. “Given our demanding touring schedule, we figured a good way to release new music without having to carve out the time to record a full length LP between tours would be to track whenever we could find the time, and release the music in a series of singles,” says frontman Cadien Lake James. “This structure also allowed us the opportunity to experiment without a focus on creating a cohesive body of work.” The A-side to the first 7-inch is “Tossing Tears,” a warmly psychedelic nugget featuring Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham of Ohmme on background vocals and strings. Hear it below.