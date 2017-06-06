Susanne Sundfør – “Undercover”

In recent years, the Norwegian singer, songwriter, and producer Susanne Sundfør has recorded tracks with people like M83 and Röyksopp. But on her own, Sundfør makes tender, considered, eloquent singer-songwriter music. And this summer, she’ll follow up her 2015 LP Ten Love Songs with a new album called Music For People In Trouble. According to a press release, it reflects, in part, Sundfør’s experiences traveling across places like North Korea and the Amazon jungle. Below, check out the sweepingly pretty single “Undercover.”

Music For People In Trouble is out 8/25 on Bella Union.