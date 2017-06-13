Sharon Van Etten – “Not Myself (Hercules & Love Affair Remix)”

Last year, Sharon Van Etten shared a new track called “Not Myself” that was written for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, which happened one year ago yesterday. Today, Van Etten has put out a remix of the track by Hercules & Love Affair alongside a note explaining the reasoning for its release: “During the journey of making this song and finding the best way to share it with the world, a fellow musician recommended I reach out to someone to remix the song to share with the club community,” she writes. “In this way, a version can exist where even more people can connect to this song in a more positive and healing light.” Proceeds from the track go towards the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. Listen to the remix below.