Gustav Data Andersson plays guitar for Makthaverskan, the giddy Swedish indie-pop band. And now he’s striking out on his own under the name Guggi Data. As his first release, he’s dropped “Baby,” a roiling twee-pop jam that hits like an absolute headrush. The drums on this thing! It’s an absolutely incandescent piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Baby by Guggi Data

Guggi Data’s debut labum POP/ROCK is out 8/18.