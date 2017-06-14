Jaden Smith’s “Batman” Video Is Fucking Ridiculous

Last month, Netflix canceled The Get Down, its crazily expensive rap-prehistory melodrama. That leaves Jaden Smith, one of the show’s stars, unemployed. So he’s done what any deeply strange, overwhelmingly rich and famous young person would do if he suddenly found himself with time on his hands. He’s made a very silly music video in which he plays a tortured superhero.

Smith famously wore an all-white Batman costume to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding, and now he’s brought that suit out again in his music video for “Batman,” a song that’s a barely-disguised rewrite of Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.” In the clip, we see Jaden, in full Batman gear, attempting to brood, lurking above the Los Angeles skyline at the golden hour, and getting into dance-fights with other superhero-costumed lunatics on Hollywood Boulevard. Director Moises Arias is the guy who played Rico on Hannah Montana. It’s really something. Check it out below, via Noisey.

Fun fact: Jaden Smith is now 18, which is the same age that his father was when DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince released “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.” “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” > “Batman.”