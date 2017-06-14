Stevie Nicks – “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go”

Stevie Nicks’ new song “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” is featured in the forthcoming drama The Book Of Henry. The film follows a single mother named Susan (played by Naomi Watts) who waits tables at a diner alongside her friend (Sarah Silverman). Susan finds herself in the middle of some troubling small town drama, and the story unfolds from there. Maddie Ziegler (of Sia fame) also stars in the film. Check out “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” in a lyric video featuring footage from The Book Of Henry below.

The Book Of Henry is out 6/16.