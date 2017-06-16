Stream Ride Weather Diaries

Today, Ride follow Slowdive as 2017’s second canonical reunited UK shoegaze band to release their first album in over 20 years. Ride’s new album Weather Diaries comes out today, and finds the band back in shimmering-rocker mode. Nothing on the LP is messing with Nowhere, the band’s masterpiece, but it’s still well worth hearing. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Charm Assault,” “Home Is A Feeling,” “All I Want,” and “Lannoy Point.” And right now, you can stream the whole LP below.

Weather Diaries is out now on Wichita.