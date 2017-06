This Is The Kit is the folk project led by Kate Stables, and we heard the title track off of their forthcoming album Moonshine Freeze last month. Today, the band debuted a spiraling new song called “Bullet Proof” that Stables said is about “choosing to see a catastrophe as a chance to start again.” It starts with slow, knocking percussion and evolves into a song about feeling too fragile for this world. Listen below.

Moonshine Freeze is out 7/7 via Rough Trade.