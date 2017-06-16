Guerilla Toss – “Skull Pop”

Next week, Guerilla Toss’ new album, GT Ultra, will make its way online — it’s out physically now — and we’ve already named it one of the best albums of the year so far and heard two tracks from it, “The String Theory” and “Betty Dreams Of Green Men,” both of which made it onto our best songs of the week lists. We also talked to the band’s Kassie Carlson about it. Suffice to say, we’re stoked about this album! Today, the band has put another track from the album online: “Skull Pop” is a kaleidoscopic, energetic one that retains some of the epic sprawl that was present on earlier G-Toss material, but it’s just as hard-hitting as their first two singles. “Will there be a warning? When the clock stops moving?” Carlson asks on it, and the track’s careening groove sounds like the persistent doomsday countdown that hangs over our everyday existence. Fun stuff to think about! Listen to it below.

GT ULTRA is out physically now and digitally on 6/23 via DFA Records. Order it here. They’re playing a record release show at Sunnyvale in Brooklyn on 6/24 — tickets available here.