The Smiths Reissue “The Queen Is Dead” Single On Its 31st Anniversary

Yesterday the Smiths teased something to do with 1986’s The Queen Is Dead on Facebook, posting a black and white photo of several young men carrying a coffin with the caption “TQID 16.06.17.” Today, exactly 31 years after the title track was released as a single, the band has issued new 7″ and 12″ versions backed by various B-sides. Both vinyl editions are available in stores now.

“The Queen Is Dead” 12″:

01 “The Queen Is Dead”

02 “Oscillate Wildly”

03 “Money Changes Everything”

04 “The Draize Train”

The Queen Is Dead 7″:

01 “The Queen Is Dead”

02 “I Keep Mine Hidden”