Kesha – “Praying” Video

For years, Kesha has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Luke, her old producer and label boss, who she accused of sexual abuse. It’s taken over her career completely, but she’s finally going to come back next month with the new LP Rainbow. And after dropping a preview for her “Woman” video, she’s just shared a video for “Praying,” a grand and expansive piano-ballad that she recorded with Mackemore’s producer Ryan Lewis. The video is a vivid, surreal vision from director Jonas Åkerlund; it shows Kesha as a dead body surrounded by pig-men and as a piano-playing angel.

Besides Ryan Lewis, the new album also includes contributions from a diverse array of collaborators, including Eagles Of Death Metal, Dolly Parton, and Ben Folds. She’s also announced the album with an essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter newsletter; check that out here. About “Praying,” she writes, “This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.” Watch the “Praying” video below.

Rainbow is out 8/11 on Kemosabe/RCA.