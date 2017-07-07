Cults – “Offering”

Last week, Cults teased the release of a new album by sharing a 20-second preview of a song called “Gilded Lilly.” That song still isn’t out, but instead, the indie-pop duo have officially announced their upcoming LP Offering and offered up its title track. “We had been working on a lot of songs for a long time and when this one came together it felt like a release,” Brian Oblivion explains in a press release. “We were trying to make a jam about finding hope in what can seem like a hopeless situation. It’s hard these days to feel like you’re being heard, or like the people who might hear you care enough to look outside themselves and help you.” Adds Madeline Follin, “The song kind of comes full circle in the bridge, with the lines ‘Give back to, the one who first gave you, the one that you know, the one who forgave you, who showed you love.’ In stress full moments we think its important to focus on the people who have helped you out and are there for you. Every cool thing that ever happened started with just a few close people in a room together.” Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Offering”

02 “I Took Your Picture”

03 “With My Eyes Closed”

04 “Recovery”

05 “Right Words”

06 “Good Religion”

07 “Natural State”

08 “Nothing Is Written”

09 “Talk In Circles”

10 “Clear From Far Away”

11 “Gilded Lily”

Offering is out 10/6 via Sinderlyn. Pre-order it here.