Ringo Starr – “Give More Love”

Ringo Starr has announced that he’ll release a new album, Give More Love, in the fall. It features contributions from Paul McCartney — they were palling around earlier this year — and appearances from Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, and Edgar Winter. In other news, it’s also Starr’s 77th birthday — happy birthday Ringo! Listen to the title track of the album and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “We’re On The Road Again”

02 “Laughable”

03 “Show Me The Way”

04 “Speed of Sound”

05 “Standing Still”

06 “King Of The Kingdom”

07 “Electricity”

08 “So Wrong For So Long”

09 “Shake It Up”

10 “Give More Love”

11 “Back Off Boogaloo” (Re-do) (Bonus Track)

12 “Don’t Pass Me Buy” (Re-do) (Bonus Track)

13 “You Can’t Fight Lighting” (Re-do) (Bonus Track)

14 “Photograph” (Bonus Track)

Give More Love is out 9/15 via UMe.