AlunaGeorge – “Turn Up The Love” & “Last Kiss”

Last year, AlunaGeorge released their sophomore album, I Remember, and this week they’ve returned with a pair of new tracks. “Turn Up The Love” and “Last Kiss” show off different sides of the duo’s sound, and that disparity is intentional: “The creative concept is to release two tracks, one upbeat song and one ballad, to symbolize ‘light and shade’ and highlight the duality of both songs,” Aluna Francis said in a press release. Hear them both below.

AlunaGeorge are opening for Coldplay on a couple of dates later this summer — details here.