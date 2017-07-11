Watch HAIM Cover Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar”

On Friday, HAIM finally got around to releasing their very good, long-awaited sophomore album Something To Tell You. And earlier this morning, they were guests in the BBC Live Lounge, where they used their studio smarts to debut a fun cover of another Taylor Swift buddy. HAIM’s version of “Bad Liar,” Selena Gomez’s recent Talking Heads-sampling single, doesn’t have the vocal firepower of Gomez’s, but it does have some extra John Hughes-movie synth and a whole lot of percussion, much of it from banging on things like coffee pots.

Meanwhile, if you want to hear the full show, head over here.