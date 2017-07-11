Daphni – “Hey Drum”

Caribou’s Dan Snaith also makes dance music under the name Daphni and has for a long while now. His last full-length project under that name was Jiaolong, but later this month he’ll release a new Daphni mix called Fabriclive 93, which contains enough unreleased tracks (23!) that it’s practically two whole new albums. He’s been sharing a few of them in advance of the collection’s release — including “Face To Face” and “Tin” — and today he’s shared another new one called “Hey Drum.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://caribouband.bandcamp.com/track/hey-drum" target="_blank">Hey Drum by Daphni</a>

Fabriclive 93 is out 7/21. Pre-order it here.