Dave Depper – “Your Voice On The Radio” (Feat. Laura Gibson) Video

Portland musician and Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Dave Depper released his debut solo album Emotional Freedom Technique a month ago, and it’s a total departure in sound from what we’ve come to love from Death Cab’s vein of brooding indie rock. Depper dives head first into synth-happy waters on this release, as we saw from album opener and lead single “Do You Want Love?” Now Depper has released a music video for another bouncing, dance-ready bop, “Your Voice On The Radio,” featuring his longtime collaborator and friend Laura Gibson. Directed by Christopher Harrell, the video bursts with splashes of pastel colors and puts a variety of Depper’s own instrument collection on display. It’s just as joyous as the song; watch below.

Emotional Freedom Technique is out now via Tender Loving Empire.