The Breeders Announce Fall US Tour Dates

Alt-rock darlings the Breeders have announced their first tour in three years, hitting 10 US cities this fall. The band’s current iteration features Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson — the lineup from 1993’s Last Splash, which shot the group and their single “Cannonball” to fame. The Breeders reunited this lineup in 2012 and have reportedly been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2008’s Mountain Battles with help from a certain Courtney Barnett. Check out the group’s tour dates below.<1--more-->
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Centre (supporting Arcade Fire)
11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
11/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater