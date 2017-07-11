The Breeders Announce Fall US Tour Dates

Alt-rock darlings the Breeders have announced their first tour in three years, hitting 10 US cities this fall. The band’s current iteration features Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson — the lineup from 1993’s Last Splash, which shot the group and their single “Cannonball” to fame. The Breeders reunited this lineup in 2012 and have reportedly been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2008’s Mountain Battles with help from a certain Courtney Barnett. Check out the group’s tour dates below.<1--more-->

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Centre (supporting Arcade Fire)

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater