The Blow – “Get Up”

Back in 2013, the Blow — in its configuration of Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne — released a fantastic self-titled album, the follow-up to 2006’s classic Paper Television. Over the last couple years, they launched their WOMANPRODUCER initiative while the duo was busy working on new material in the studio. Last fall, they debuted a one-off called “Think About Me,” and it turns out that song will be included on their upcoming new album, Brand New Abyss, which was just announced alongside a new track called “Get Up.” They’re releasing the album through a PledgeMusic campaign, and “Get Up” makes it clear that the Blow deserve all the support you can give. Grounded by Maricich’s ever-beguiling spoken word, the lofty track spins circles around her musings about the intense weight of the world. Here’s what Maricich said about the track in a press release:

‘Get Up’ started with a crazy sound that Melissa made on the modular synth, and the chorus just popped out of my mouth like something I’d been needing to be able to say for a long time without knowing it. It was like how you write a love song so easily when your heart is being crushed- with this it’s the feeling of my whole spirit being crushed by extreme capitalism, like everything I used to love got demolished and replaced by a glossy new bank. Then in recent months it was like, yeah, having an intense rap about how it’s all just too much right now feels pretty right.

Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

02 “Dark Cold Magic”

03 “So There”

04 “Greatest Love”

05 “The Woman You Want Her To Be”

06 “Get Up”

07 “Think About Me”

08 “Summer”

Tour Dates (co-headlining w/ EMA):

10/26 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/28 Portland, OR @ Miss Studios *

10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop *

10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

11/03 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

11/04 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

11/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/07 Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook *

11/08 Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/10 Brooklyn, NY @ BK Bazaar *

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

11/12 Boston, MA @ ONCE Lounge *

11/13 Portsmouth, RI @ 3S Art Space *

11/14 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont *

11/15 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

11/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

11/19 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club 15 *

Brand New Abyss is out 9/22. Pre-order it here.