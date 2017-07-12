Watch Perfume Genius’ Gorgeous Performance Of “Wreath” On Kimmel

A couple of months ago, Perfume Genius released the sweeping and majestic No Shape, one of the best albums that 2017 has yet given us. And last night, he was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he wore chaps and a billowy shirt to perform the powerful album track “Wreath.” As an online bonus, he also did the album track “Just Like Love.” Mike Hadreas has an intense and larger-than-life stage presence, and that comes through just fine on TV. And while it’s a bit weird to see him singing this intensely personal music with Kimmel’s big sponsor banners hanging behind him, Hadreas plays music festivals all the time, so it’s not like a little bit of cognitive dissonance is that big of a problem for him. Watch both performances below.

No Shape is out now on Matador.