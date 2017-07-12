Prophets Of Rage – “Living On The 110″

Prophets Of Rage — the new supergroup that unites all the non-Zack De La Rocha members of Rage Against The Machine with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real — are going to release their self-titled debut album in September, and we’ve already posted the Michael Moore-directed video for first single “Unfuck The World.” Today, they’ve shared another new single called “Living On The 110,” and while the band still sounds pretty much exactly like you’d expect, they’re starting to come off slightly more like a real band and slightly less like a festival-barnstorming conceptual project. There’s at least a hint of melody in the guitars this time, and B-Real and Chuck D are starting to sound like people who enjoy rapping together. Check it out below.

Prophets Of Rage is out 9/15 on Fantasy Records.