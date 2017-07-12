Oh Sees – “Animated Violence”

Last month, Thee Oh Sees, John Dwyer’s Californian psychedelic garage-rock institution, announced that they’d be changing their name to just plain old Oh Sees. they also announced their impending album Orc and shared a new song called “The Static God.” Today, they’re letting us hear a second song from the album, and it’s a wild-eyed riff-rocker called “Animated Violence.” It kicks a lot of ass. Oh Sees are also auctioning off 14 test pressings, all hand-painted by Dwyer himself, to raise money for LA’s Downtown Women’s Center; you can bid on those here. Check out “Animated Violence” below.

Orc is out 8/25 on Castle Face.