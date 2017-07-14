The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Back when he was releasing music, it drove me nuts that David Lynch wasn’t directing his own music videos. If you’re one of the great directors of all time, and you don’t do your own music videos, then why even have music videos? (The same thing annoys me deeply about John Carpenter’s videos.) But now Lynch has started directing videos, with the caveat that they aren’t really videos. The roadhouse music interludes on Twin Peaks don’t generally make much sense in the context of the show, and they can interrupt the flow, but it’s an absolute joy to see musicians working through Lynch’s inimitable eye. Every week, I’ve been getting more excited to see who’s on that stage next, who gets to look otherworldly through Lynch’s camera. This week’s picks are below.

When was the last time anyone had this much fun with music-video choreography?

Rap-video trippiness, when done right, is such a beautiful thing. I was legit worried he’d catch his hair in the car tire during that one part.

A burst of dizzy energy and bad special effects, all in service of a sense of enormously endearing silliness.

I thought that Bieber fantasies were not the sort of thing we should be encouraging in our kids, but this one turns them into a great underdog story. So who knows, maybe we should.

American suburban ennui fuels a sparse Scandinavian thriller, which then turns into something, um, else. Torres should play every role in every video.